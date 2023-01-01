Police have appealed for additional witnesses to come forward after two men were stabbed outside a nightclub

Officers were called to Mojo, in Thurland Street, Nottingham, at 4.16am this morning (Sunday) after two people were stabbed.

One victim, aged 24, sustained injuries to his chest and remains in a serious condition in hospital.

The other, aged 18, was treated for a leg injury.

Detective Superintendent Hayley Williams, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious assault that left two young men in hospital.

“We are working hard to understand what happened in the moments before, during and after this incident and are asking for any remaining witnesses to come forward.

“We would also like to speak to any taxi or bus drivers who may have may have noticed an injury to one of their passengers, or to anyone else who has noticed unexplained injures to someone they know or blood stains to their clothing.

“Several police cordons are in place across the city centre in relation to this incident. Whilst we appreciate these may cause disruption to local businesses, it is essential imperative that we gather all available evidence about what happened in the early hours of this morning.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 240 of 1 January 2023. Alternatively, they can speak directly to a police officer.