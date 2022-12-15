Thursday, December 15, 2022
Police Have Appealed For Information After A Door At A Student Flat Was Severely Damaged During Two Break-ins
At least four people forced their way into a communal common room at around 10.15pm on 26 October before leaving a short time later.

Nothing was taken during the incident, although a door at the property in Faraday Road, Lenton, was damaged.

The same group then returned on 2 November and once again forced entry to the room, causing further damage to the door.

Again nothing was taken during the incident, with officers now releasing of an image of a man they’d like to speak to as part of their investigation.

Sergeant Neil Langham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A door inside the student accommodation was severely damaged during these incidents, which impacted both those living there and those tasked with maintaining the common room too.

Criminal damage is a serious offence that can, as demonstrated here, affect people in a multitude of ways, whether that be financial or from an emotional standpoint.

“We’d ask that anyone who recognises the man in this picture gets in touch with us, as we believe he may have important information that could assist us.

Information can be left about both incidents either by calling 101, quoting incident 147 of 27 October 2022, or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

