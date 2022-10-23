Officers were called to Browning Street, Mansfield, following reports that a woman had been injured during a robbery.

The woman sustained facial injuries after being repeatedly hit in the head during the incident at around 8.30pm on 19 September 2022.

After being punched to the ground, she had her phone stolen by the offender, who then ran away from the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect is described as a white man, in his mid-20s, of medium build, with stubble facial hair.

He is understood to have also been wearing a hat or hood, a light-coloured waterproof jacket and dark tracksuit bottoms.

Detective Constable Dave Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is extremely important that anyone who recalls seeing a man matching this description at the time of this incident comes forward immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This was a horrible incident that caused the victim facial injuries, while also understandably leaving her quite shaken up.

“Robbery is an incredibly serious offence that has absolutely no place in our communities, so we’re determined to find the person responsible for this attack and bring them to justice.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting incident 630 of 19 September 2022, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”