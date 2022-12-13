Police have arrested a 22-year-old man following reports of an attempted vehicle hijacking and several cars on fire in south Belfast

Tuesday, December 13, 2022
by @uknip247
The incident happened between Friday 9th December and Saturday 10th December.
Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “We received a report at around 11.40pm last night that a car was on fire in the Fitzwilliam Street area of south Belfast. Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire. The car was completely destroyed.
“We then received a report a couple of minutes later that a man approached a car in the Lisburn Road area, opened the door and ordered the female driver to get out, before kicking and punching her and making off on foot.
“A further report was received shortly before 11.50pm that a man was trying car door handles in the Upper Crescent area.
“Shortly after 12.05am this morning, Saturday 10th December, officers attended a report of two further vehicles on fire in the Cameroon Street area. Extensive damage was caused to two vehicles. Two other vehicles also had their handles tried in the area.
“The man was then located in the Botanic Avenue area a short time later and arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including two counts of arson and four counts of interference with vehicles. He remains in police custody at this time.”
Detective Sergeant Dougherty continued: “Our enquiries are ongoing into this investigation and police are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or have any information which could assist, to contact them on 101, and quote reference number 2114 09/12/22.”

