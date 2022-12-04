Police have arrested a driver of a White Vauxhall Astra after a concerned members of the public called police to report the vehicle was seen weaving across the road

Police have arrested a driver of a White Vauxhall Astra in Southampton after concerned members of the public called police to report the vehicle was seen weaving on the way into Southampton.
Roads policing officers stopped the vehicle and breathalysed the driver who blew 120, with the legal limit being 35.
The driver was arrested and remains in police custody whilst the vehicle has been recovered
