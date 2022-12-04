Sunday, December 4, 2022
Sunday, December 4, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police Have Arrested A Driver Of A White Vauxhall Astra After A Concerned Members Of The Public Called Police To Report The Vehicle Was Seen Weaving Across The Road
Home BREAKING Police have arrested a driver of a White Vauxhall Astra after a concerned members of the public called police to report the vehicle was seen weaving across the road

Police have arrested a driver of a White Vauxhall Astra after a concerned members of the public called police to report the vehicle was seen weaving across the road

by @uknip247

Police have arrested a driver of a White Vauxhall Astra in Southampton after concerned members of the public called police to report the vehicle was seen weaving on the way into Southampton.
Roads policing officers stopped the vehicle and breathalysed the driver who blew 120, with the legal limit being 35.
The driver was arrested and remains in police custody whilst the vehicle has been recovered

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are searching to locate missing 16-year-old Dorcas

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was assaulted...

A man has been charged with the rape of a 21-year-old woman...

Blaze breaks out at the Premier Inn in Putney

A murder investigation has been launched after man died despite the best...

A man aged in his 70s, was taken to hospital where he...

The St Edward’s Crown has been removed from the Tower of London...

Nestlé UK is taking a precautionary step of recalling AERO Hot Chocolate...

Gardaí investigating the murder of Sandra Collins are renewing their appeal for...

Detectives have launched an investigation following reports shots were fired at a...

A murder probe has been launched after a man died in a...

Police have launched an urgent appeal to help a missing woman from...