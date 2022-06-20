At 11.10 a.m., police were called to a report of a serious assault on Newnham Road.

A woman was taken to the hospital with head injuries.

Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A man was arrested at the scene and was taken to the hospital.

“The two parties involved are known to one another, and there is no wider risk to the public,” said a spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary.

“Officers are still on the scene and conducting investigations.”

Newnham Road was closed by police, but it has since reopened.