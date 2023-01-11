Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Wednesday, January 11, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police Have Arrested A Man After Reports Of A Stabbing In The Street
Home » Breaking » Police have arrested a man after reports of a stabbing in the street

Police have arrested a man after reports of a stabbing in the street

by @uknip247

Officers were called to Valley Road, Carlton, at around 10am this morning (11 January 2023).

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Inspector Julian Eminson-Ferry, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We responded very quickly to this incident and arrested a suspect.

“We believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the public.

“We are working to understand what happened and our investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information who has not already spoken to us is asked to call 101 quoting incident 126 of 11 January 2023.”

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Police probe possible terror attack after man wielding a homemade weapon attacked...

A man was killed in a two-car collision in Telford yesterday afternoon

Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man

More UK Residents Than Ever are Betting on Markets Outside of Sport

Police in Mansfield have closed a shop after vaping products were repeatedly...

Ross Kemp is returning to BBC One to host a new series...

A coach collided with a motorway bridge on the #M6 last night,...

A man and a woman have been charged after cocaine and cannabis...

Officers investigating two incidents of a dangerous dog out of control are...

According to new research, 84% of Hampshire Police officers feel worse off...

Barnsley police are looking for information after a man was stabbed in...

A suspect has been arrested and charged by detectives investigating a burglary

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"