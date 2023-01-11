Police have arrested a man after reports of a stabbing in the street

Officers were called to Valley Road, Carlton, at around 10am this morning (11 January 2023).

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Inspector Julian Eminson-Ferry, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We responded very quickly to this incident and arrested a suspect.

“We believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the public.

“We are working to understand what happened and our investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information who has not already spoken to us is asked to call 101 quoting incident 126 of 11 January 2023.”