Police have arrested a man for indecent exposure offences

Officers have made an arrest on suspicion of indecent exposure offences following an incident in Milton, Portsmouth yesterday.

Police were called at 2.20pm to reports of a person walking in the middle of the road while exposing themselves to drivers and pedestrians on Milton Road.

A 24-year-old Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of wilful obstruction of the highway and exposure under the sexual offences act. They are currently in police custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the police on 101 quoting 44230102585.