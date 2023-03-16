Thursday, March 16, 2023
Thursday, March 16, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police have arrested a man for indecent exposure offences

Police have arrested a man for indecent exposure offences

by uknip247

Officers have made an arrest on suspicion of indecent exposure offences following an incident in Milton, Portsmouth yesterday.

Police were called at 2.20pm to reports of a person walking in the middle of the road while exposing themselves to drivers and pedestrians on Milton Road.

A 24-year-old Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of wilful obstruction of the highway and exposure under the sexual offences act. They are currently in police custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the police on 101 quoting 44230102585.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

The BBC has acquired the critically acclaimed modern-day love story Colin From...

A 37-year-old pedestrian who died following a crash has been named as...

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled a “back to work” Budget aimed at stimulating...

A teenager has been found guilty of murdering a father in Sheffield...

A man has been jailed for eight years after being found guilty...

The news of a coal mine explosion in central Colombia that has...

Can you help Police in Sussex find 27-year-old Bradley Wright?

An E-fit image has been released following reports that a man attempted...

A man was attacked leaving him with a swollen jaw and a...

Chief Constable Scott Chilton responds to national Tackling Violence Against Women and...

Thirty Ukrainian Refugees evacuated from Midhurst hotel Blaze in West Sussex

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More