Police Have Arrested A Man Wanted In Connection With The Murder Of Sunderland Woman Michelle Hanson
Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with the murder of Sunderland woman Michelle Hanson

Extensive searches had been ongoing to locate Alexander Carr

Ms Hanson was found deceased at a property in Brady Street in Sunderland on December 3.

The 33-year-old was arrested in London on Wednesday evening and is currently in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer on the case, Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts continue to be with Michelle’s family at this devastating time and our specially-trained officers will continue to support them in any way we can.

“Her family deserve answers and we are committed to finding out what has happened and bringing anyone involved to justice.”

He added: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance so far and would ask anybody who has any information who hasn’t already come forward to contact police.

“We would also ask that people avoid any speculation that could jeopardise the ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ on tge Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220312-0434.

