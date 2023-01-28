Police have arrested a Sunderland man and seized his dogs in an investigation into badger baiting and animal welfare

Officers from the Richmondshire Neighbourhood Policing Team responded and detained a man after conducting an investigation at the scene.

He was accompanied by three injured dogs. One was critically injured, with deep cuts around its neck. They were taken into police custody and treated by an RSPCA veterinarian.

Following a thorough search of the area, police discovered a disturbed badger set and a dead badger.

The man, who is in his twenties, was arrested on suspicion of a wildlife offence, violating a dog control order, and stealing a cellphone. He was questioned and released on bail while further investigations were conducted.

Three dogs with him were not returned to the suspect and are being well cared for.

“The prompt response from Richmondshire’s Neighbourhood Policing Team and further investigations at the scene have led to a man being arrested on suspicion of a number of different offences,” a North Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

“When we investigate reports of rural crime, it can often lead to other crimes being detected, such as animal cruelty, theft or motoring offences.

“That is why public information is extremely valuable in assisting us in keeping rural communities safe. Anyone with information is always welcome to come forward and share it with us. As this and other cases demonstrate, we act on it and take it very seriously.”

Anyone with information about badger baiting or any other wildlife crime is encouraged to contact North Yorkshire Police via the website’s ‘Report’ button on the homepage.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option 1, or call the Crimestoppers charity anonymously at 0800 555 111.