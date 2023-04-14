Police have arrested a suspect after a woman had her handbag robbed by a man wearing flipflops

The 57-year-old victim was walking along Walesby Lane, Ollerton, when someone behind her grabbed her bag.

A man then managed to wrench the handbag out of the woman’s hands at around 6.30pm on Wednesday (12 April).

The man, who was wearing flipflops at the time, then ran in the direction of Gattlys Lane, where he got into a car and drove away.

After carrying out detailed inquiries, officers tracked down a suspect matching the robber’s description shortly afterwards.

A 32-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of robbery.

The stolen bag, containing all its contents, was later retrieved and handed back to the victim, who sustained minor injuries.

Detective Sergeant Andrea Brown, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the tenacity of our officers, we were able to quickly locate and arrest a suspect following this incident.

“As you’d expect, the victim was left feeling very distressed about what happened.

“There is simply no excuse for anyone to commit a robbery, which is a horrible crime that can have huge implications for people going forward.

“We will not stand for this type of behaviour and will always investigate each report we receive of this nature.”

Anyone who has any information relating to this incident is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting incident 608 of 12 April 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.