Friday, April 14, 2023
Friday, April 14, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police have arrested a suspect after a woman had her handbag robbed by a man wearing flipflops

Police have arrested a suspect after a woman had her handbag robbed by a man wearing flipflops

by uknip247

The 57-year-old victim was walking along Walesby Lane, Ollerton, when someone behind her grabbed her bag.

A man then managed to wrench the handbag out of the woman’s hands at around 6.30pm on Wednesday (12 April).

The man, who was wearing flipflops at the time, then ran in the direction of Gattlys Lane, where he got into a car and drove away.

After carrying out detailed inquiries, officers tracked down a suspect matching the robber’s description shortly afterwards.

A 32-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of robbery.

The stolen bag, containing all its contents, was later retrieved and handed back to the victim, who sustained minor injuries.

Detective Sergeant Andrea Brown, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the tenacity of our officers, we were able to quickly locate and arrest a suspect following this incident.

“As you’d expect, the victim was left feeling very distressed about what happened.

“There is simply no excuse for anyone to commit a robbery, which is a horrible crime that can have huge implications for people going forward.

“We will not stand for this type of behaviour and will always investigate each report we receive of this nature.”

Anyone who has any information relating to this incident is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting incident 608 of 12 April 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A mother and father have been found guilty of Christmas Day killing of their baby son in a “savage and brutal” crime.

A murder investigation is under way following the death of a teenager who was shot in Tottenham

Clifton can expect to see increased police patrols as they track down a group of car thieves operating in the area

A driver knocked a police officer to the ground with his car before then ploughing it straight into a tree

Do you know this man?

Families, farmers, and members of Nottinghamshire’s rural community are invited to attend a community event to showcase all things rural

A 20-year-old woman has been left with a bleed on the brain after she was punched in the face during a night out

The Essex Police Dog Section welcomed four new canine crimefighters and two new handlers into their ranks at a ceremony at their Sandon base

Police have issued a new photo in our appeal to find 16-year-old Amarylis Harris-Pearce, missing from her home in Bratton

A man has been jailed for 18 years for raping a woman in his car near Folkestone

Two officers who sent highly offensive and discriminatory WhatsApp messages have been dismissed following a complex professional standards investigation

Philip de László painting of two Indian soldiers at risk of leaving UK

We and selected third parties use cookies or similar technologies for technical purposes and, with your consent, for other purposes. Denying consent may make related features unavailable. You can freely give, deny, or withdraw your consent at any time. Use the “Accept” button to consent. Accept Read More