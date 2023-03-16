Thursday, March 16, 2023
Thursday, March 16, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police have arrested five people following reports of a fight in which someone was stabbed

Police have arrested five people following reports of a fight in which someone was stabbed

by uknip247

Officers attended a house in The Markhams, Ollerton, at around 1.30pm yesterday (Wednesday 15 March) after receiving reports of an altercation.

A 19-year-old man was found inside the property with multiple stab wounds, including to his chest and shoulder.

He was taken to hospital. His injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

Several people were reportedly involved in an altercation inside the house, which then spilled out into the street.

Four men, aged 18, 19, 21 and 22, as well as an 18-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Detective Inspector Andy Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty assault that has left a young man in hospital with serious injuries.

“This was a distressing but isolated incident and I would like to reassure people that there is no threat to the wider public and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“It really should go without saying, but the level of violence showcased in this incident is completely unacceptable and has absolutely no place in our communities.

“While we have arrested multiple people in connection with this, we are still investigating multiple lines of inquiry, so would ask anyone who knows what happened to come forward.

“We’d also ask that anyone who has any CCTV or mobile phone footage that could assist us to get in touch with the police on 101, quoting incident 330 of 15 March 2023.

“Information can also be left anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.”

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

After constructive talks with Health Unions, the government has put forward an...

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage to an incident in which...

Three men have been jailed for raping a woman in Barking following...

A woman who killed a toddler has been jailed for 15 years

Detectives investigating a drive-by shooting outside a church in Euston have charged...

 A car stop by the county knife crime team led to the...

Detectives investigating the murder of Corey Junior Davis in Newham in 2017...

Police investigating a car crash that left two people in hospital are...

Government commits up to £3.5 billion to the future of tech and...

A fire at a bungalow in Dymchurch, Romney Marsh, is believed to...

Passenger watchdog responds to the latest round of disruptive strike action

Malfunctioning cell behaviour could be a drug target in Long COVID

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More