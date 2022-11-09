Police have arrested five people in connection with a rocket assault which left an officer and a 14-year-old seriously injured in Sunderland

On Saturday at around 10.25pm, officers were on patrol in the Southwick area when they stopped two teenagers on Carlisle Terrace.

While speaking with the pair, another group of around 10 males appeared nearby on Davison Terrace and began aiming rockets.

Several fireworks were launched by the group – with one hitting the 14-year-old and injuring his upper arm.

The rocket then ricocheted onto one of the officers and exploded on his side, causing serious burns to his arm and torso. The officer and the boy also suffered hearing loss and possible perforated ear drums. The other boy had a firework explode near his face but was not seriously injured.

The offenders made off from the scene while the injured teens and officers took cover behind a police vehicle.

Police also believe the group involved were responsible for other pockets of disorder in the Southwick area from 6pm

So far, four males, aged between 14 and 19 and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody at this time.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said:

“We are absolutely appalled by this incident and will not stop until we find all those responsible.

“We can confirm we have arrested five people in connection with this attack and our enquiries are progressing at a rapid-pace.

“To help us ensure all those responsible are identified and brought to justice, we’d once again ask the public for their cooperation and support and ask anyone who is yet to come forward, to get in touch.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who has seen footage or posts about this incident on social media, or anyone who might have seen similar behaviour that night in the local area, to come forward.

“The cooperation from the public so far has been fantastic, and we’d like to thank the community and everyone who has got in touch for their assistance.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101, or using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on our website, quoting reference NP-20221105-1297.

“You can also submit dashcam footage direct to our website.