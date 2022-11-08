Police have arrested people in connection with a Bonfire Night attack which seriously injured an officer and a 14year old

Officers were assaulted on Saturday night when they were on Carlisle Terrace, talking to teens.

Around 10 males launched rockets at them causing serious injury.

The rockets burned the officer and teen on the arm and torso, and the pair have possible perforated ear drums.

Enquiries are ongoing, and police have arrested four males aged 14-19 and a woman aged 34.



The officers are keen to hear from anyone who has seen footage of this on social media.

The public’s response so far has been incredible, and we know they’re just as appalled as we are by what’s happened.

If you can help, call 101, or use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on our website – ref NP-20221105-1297.