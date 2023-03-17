Saturday, March 18, 2023
Police Have Arrested Three Men On Suspicion Of The Murder Of Darren Smith
Police have arrested three men on suspicion of the murder of Darren Smith

by uknip247

The men – aged 31, 35 and 53 – were detained in Devon yesterday (16 March) and have been brought back to a West Midlands custody block for questioning over his death.

The 50-year-old was found with serious head injuries outside shops in Heath Way, Shard End, Birmingham just after 2.50pm on 15 March. He was sadly confirmed dead shortly afterwards.

We understand he may have been the victim of a robbery but we’re continuing to keep an open mind about the motive for the attack.

Police remain keen to hear from anyone with information you contact Police via 101, quote log 2653 of 15 March.

