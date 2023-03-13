Monday, March 13, 2023
Police have arrested three people on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in West Derby last night

At around 6.30pm police received a report that a 24-year-old man had been stabbed on Carr Lane East.

Officers attended and an ambulance took the victim to hospital for treatment to chest and leg injuries. His condition is described as critical.

Police have arrested a 44-year-old man from Liverpool on suspicion of attempted murder.

Officers have also arrested two women from Liverpool, aged 46 and 49, on suspicion of attempted murder and section 18 wounding with intent. They all remain in police custody.

An investigation is underway and officers will remain in the area to carry out forensic, CCTV, house-to-house and witness enquiries.

Detective Inspector Neil Dillon said: “We are currently in the early stages of an investigation after a man was stabbed in West Derby last night.

“We believe there was an altercation at an address on Carr Lane East that has resulted in a man suffering stab wounds.

“We currently have three people in custody but our enquiries remain ongoing. If you have any information that could assist us with our ongoing investigation, including dash cam footage from the area at the time of the incident, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, DM Merseyside Police Contact Centre or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 23000208420.

