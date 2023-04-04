Police have arrested three people on suspicion of drugs and theft offences following a vehicle stop

On Sunday evening (02/04), officers sighted an Audi on the A36 near Alderbury which had been reported as being taken without the owner’s permission the night before.

Officers brought the vehicle to a safe stop and a quantity of Class B drugs was located.

Two males, a 23-year-old and 17-year old, and a 16-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without owner’s consent and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

The 23-year-old man was also arrested for driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and no insurance.

The vehicle was seized and the three suspects have been bailed pending further enquiries.