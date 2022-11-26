Police have arrested two men after a significant amount of suspected Class A drugs were found when a car failed to stop

The vehicle was pursued along the A38 from Junction 28 on the M1, towards Sutton-in-Ashfield, after officers were alerted at around 8.50pm on Wednesday (23 November 2022).

Two men inside the car dumped the vehicle in Huthwaite and attempted to evade officers on foot.

However, one suspect was found nearby and arrested. Officers then located the abandoned vehicle and found a large quantity of suspected drugs in the boot.

After carrying out house-to-house inquiries, officers later detained a second suspect when they searched a home in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Officers have also arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Detective Sergeant Georgina Gallagher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an excellent piece of police work by the officers on patrol and has allowed us to recover large quantities of suspected drugs.

“I am pleased these two suspects have been arrested and our investigation continues.

“The use of drugs continues to cause huge damage to the lives of vulnerable people in our communities and as a force we continue to work hard every day to catch drug dealers and place them before the courts.”