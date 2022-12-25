Police have arrested two men after serious assault in Worksop on Christmas Day

Police have arrested two men after a serious assault in Worksop on Christmas Day.

Officers and paramedics were called to Newcastle Street at 6pm after reports of an unconscious man in the street.

The man, aged 22, had suffered serious head injuries and has been sent to the hospital.

Two men, aged 44 and 34, have been arrested in connection with the serious assault and remain in police custody.

A cordon is currently in place around Newcastle Street while a thorough investigation takes place.

Detective Inspector Gail Routledge, who is investigating the incident, said: “This is a serious assault that has left a man with significant injuries. We arrived quickly on the scene and have arrested two men in connection with this incident. A cordon will be in place while we continue with the investigation.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting 323 of December 25, 2022 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.