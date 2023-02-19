Police have arrested two men in connection with an investigation into a fire at a former nursing home.

After receiving reports of a fire at around 4.20 a.m. on Sunday, emergency services responded to the former Abbeymoor Nursing Home on Sherwood Road in Worksop (19 February 2023).

The Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service used six fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, and a water bowser to extinguish the fire, and police closed nearby roads.

After attending Bassetlaw Hospital, two men, ages 27 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of arson. The 27-year-old sustained injuries that are currently thought to be potentially fatal.

On Monday, a joint police and fire investigation into the cause of the fire will begin, and detectives want to hear from anyone with information.

“We have arrested two suspects in connection with this incident, but our inquiries are at a very early stage, and a full investigation into the cause of the fire will now take place,” said Detective Inspector Simon Harrison of Nottinghamshire Police.

“We would ask anyone who saw what happened, or has any further information, to contact us immediately.

“Due to extensive fire damage, emergency services are still working on the building to make it safe, however a detailed search cannot take place.

“If anyone has any concerns about missing people in the area, please contact police at 101 or the live chat service, quoting incident number 555 of 18 February 2023, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.”