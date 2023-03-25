Police have arrested two people this afternoon after they distracted an elderly woman and took items from her bag in a supermarket

The woman, in her late 80s, had her bag on her trolley after just withdrawing cash from the ATM in Walmley just after 10am this morning.

The offenders left in a vehicle and Police immediately put out the registration number for officers to trace it.

It hit their automated number plate recognition (ANPR) on Stratford Road earlier this afternoon. Police followed the car which failed to stop for officers, leaving them with no choice but to stop it with a stinger near Robin Hood island.

There were five occupants in the car with a child. A man, aged 24, and a 25-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of robbery, and remain in custody for questioning. The car has been seized as part of the investigation.

The elderly woman was cared for by supermarket staff as she was understandably upset and has been taken home.

Anyone who saw what happened and can help with Police enquiries should contact them via Live Chat quoting log 1286 of 25/3. Alternatively, you can give information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.