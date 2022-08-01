Two people have been arrested in connection with a suspected hit-and-run that killed a cyclist in Sunderland.

Officers received a report of a collision involving a car and a bicycle on Hylton Road shortly after 1.20 a.m. yesterday (Sunday).

Emergency services were called, but the cyclist, a man in his forties, was pronounced dead at the scene. Specialist officers are currently assisting his next of kin.

Officers arrived to find that the suspect vehicle, a blue BMW, had already left the scene.

Since the incident, an investigation has been ongoing, and two suspects, a 42-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

They were interviewed in custody and were later released under investigation.

Officers have also located the vehicle suspected of being involved in the collision, which has been lifted for further examination.

Northumbria Police Sergeant Dave Roberts said, “Any death on our roads is a tragedy, and all our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this terrible time.”

“We are committed to determining exactly what occurred and will use every available tactic to provide effective justice.”

I’d like to thank the members of the public who have come forward to help us since our appeal yesterday. It’s greatly appreciated.

“Your information has been invaluable thus far, and I would ask that everyone continue to respect the ongoing live investigation.”

Anyone who believes they witnessed the incident or who was in the Hylton Road area at the time and has dashcam footage of a snapper rocks blue-colored BMW is encouraged to come forward.

You can contact Northumbria Police by visiting the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on their website or calling 101 and quoting log NP-20220731-0108. You can also send an email to 541@northumbria.police.uk.