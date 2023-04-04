Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Tuesday, April 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police have arrested two teenage boys after a man in his 20s was stabbed

Police have arrested two teenage boys after a man in his 20s was stabbed

by uknip247
Police Have Arrested Two Teenage Boys After A Man In His 20s Was Stabbed

Officers have arrested two teenage boys in relation to an incident on Thursday (30/03) in which a man in his 20s was stabbed in Cavendish Square and required hospital treatment for his injuries.

The two 17 year olds were arrested at separate addresses early this morning, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

They are currently in police custody.

The latest development follows the earlier arrest of a 19-year-old man who has since been released on conditional bail.

We would like to hear from anyone who was near Cavendish Square in Swindon at 11.30pm on Thursday (30/03) and may have witnessed what took place.

  • Please call us on 101 quoting log 54230033993.
  • Alternatively you can give information without leaving your name by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Foreign Secretary welcomes Finland to NATO

A new website dedicated to coastal safety and the work of His Majesty’s Coastguard

The tragic incident at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, in January, in which a six-year-old student shot his teacher, Abigail Zwerner, has...

Police are questioning a suspect after a man was attacked and needed medical treatment for a serious slash wound to his arm

More funding for farmers as new blueprint for water announced

Two men have been arrested after police stopped a stolen car driving at speed and recovered a gun

A former Metropolitan police officer has been found guilty of raping a woman

Detectives investigating a hairdresser who sexually assaulted two students are appealing for anyone who believes they may have been victim to similar offences to...

Residents near Long Road in Canvey Island may notice an increased police presence in the area following a robbery

UK charges up ties with Western Australia in new critical minerals pledge

Government sets out next steps to support social care

Cumbrian firm cements its future with £2.6 million Sellafield win

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More