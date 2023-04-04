Police have arrested two teenage boys after a man in his 20s was stabbed

Officers have arrested two teenage boys in relation to an incident on Thursday (30/03) in which a man in his 20s was stabbed in Cavendish Square and required hospital treatment for his injuries.

The two 17 year olds were arrested at separate addresses early this morning, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

They are currently in police custody.

The latest development follows the earlier arrest of a 19-year-old man who has since been released on conditional bail.

We would like to hear from anyone who was near Cavendish Square in Swindon at 11.30pm on Thursday (30/03) and may have witnessed what took place.