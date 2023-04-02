Police have been called to an Armed robbery in Wembley

Armed officers from the Met Police have been scrambled to an armed robbery that has taken place on the High Road in Wembley this morning.

The robber stole a sum of money from bookmakers after threatening staff with a weapon

A man entered Ladbrokes at around 8am on Sunday (2nd April 2023)

He threatened staff with a weapon and stole money before fleeing the premises

A police helicopter from the National Police air support has been called in to search for the suspect alongside armed officers on the ground who are attending the scene.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

The Met Poice have been approached for a statement on the developing story