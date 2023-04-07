Police have been called to York Road in Battersea after male is injured

Officers have put in a crime scene cordon on York Road in Battersea whilst Paramedic battle to save the man’s life.

Police Have Been Called To York Road In Battersea Following Reports Of A Stabbing

Paramedics from the London ambulance service are treating the male who is understood to have fallen and hit his head causing a head injury the male is understood to have been in drinks.

Bystanders had made claim that the person had been stabbed which was since been proven to be in correct

The Met Police and the London ambulance service have both been approached for comment

A spokesman for the Met Police said they were assisting London ambulance with a man who had fallen with a head injury