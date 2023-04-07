Saturday, April 8, 2023
Saturday, April 8, 2023

Police have been called to York Road in Battersea after male is injured

by uknip247
Officers have put in a crime scene cordon on York Road in Battersea whilst Paramedic battle to save the man’s life.

Paramedics from the London ambulance service are treating the male who is understood to have fallen and hit his head causing a head injury the male is understood to have been in drinks.

Bystanders had made claim that the person had been stabbed which was since been proven to be in correct

The Met Police and the London ambulance service have both been approached for comment

A spokesman for the Met Police said they were assisting London ambulance with a man who had fallen with a head injury

