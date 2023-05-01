Police have been granted a Magistrates’ extension to allow officers extra time to detain a man in connection with a murder in Bodmin that occurred over the weekend

The police were called at 3.15pm on Sunday 30th April to the area of Victoria Square on Castle Canyke Road following a report of a serious altercation. It was reported that someone had a knife and multiple people had sustained suspected stab wounds.

One man, 36-year-old Michael Allen from Liskeard, was confirmed deceased at the scene. Seven other men and women were injured and taken to the hospital, with five having been released and two remaining in hospital as they recover from surgery following the attack.

The family of Mr Allen issued a statement, requesting privacy at this time and paying tribute to their “much-loved son, brother, grandson, and uncle who loved his dogs.”

The police have arrested a 24-year-old man from Bodmin on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and causing grievous bodily harm with intent. The suspect has been detained and questioned, and the police have been granted an extension of 36 hours to continue their investigation.

The police have asked for the public’s help, and if anyone witnessed the incident or has any information, including footage that could help with inquiries, they are urged to contact the police via the Major Incident Public Portal. Detective Inspector Ilona Rosson from the Major Crime Investigation Team stated that every piece of information, no matter how small, could be vital to their investigation.

The community is coming together to remember Michael Allen, and a tribute site has been set up at Bodmin Rugby Club, where people can gather to pay their respects. Local officers will be present at the club to support the community, and a community hub will run twice daily for the next week.