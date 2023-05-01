Monday, May 1, 2023
Monday, May 1, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Police have been granted a Magistrates’ extension to allow officers extra time to detain a man in connection with a murder in Bodmin that occurred over the weekend

Police have been granted a Magistrates’ extension to allow officers extra time to detain a man in connection with a murder in Bodmin that occurred over the weekend

by uknip247

The police were called at 3.15pm on Sunday 30th April to the area of Victoria Square on Castle Canyke Road following a report of a serious altercation. It was reported that someone had a knife and multiple people had sustained suspected stab wounds.

One man, 36-year-old Michael Allen from Liskeard, was confirmed deceased at the scene. Seven other men and women were injured and taken to the hospital, with five having been released and two remaining in hospital as they recover from surgery following the attack.

The family of Mr Allen issued a statement, requesting privacy at this time and paying tribute to their “much-loved son, brother, grandson, and uncle who loved his dogs.”

The police have arrested a 24-year-old man from Bodmin on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and causing grievous bodily harm with intent. The suspect has been detained and questioned, and the police have been granted an extension of 36 hours to continue their investigation.

The police have asked for the public’s help, and if anyone witnessed the incident or has any information, including footage that could help with inquiries, they are urged to contact the police via the Major Incident Public Portal. Detective Inspector Ilona Rosson from the Major Crime Investigation Team stated that every piece of information, no matter how small, could be vital to their investigation.

The community is coming together to remember Michael Allen, and a tribute site has been set up at Bodmin Rugby Club, where people can gather to pay their respects. Local officers will be present at the club to support the community, and a community hub will run twice daily for the next week.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Brixton Murder Live: Investigation launched after Woman is stabbed to death in Brixton Bloodbath

Tragedy has struck in Lechlade-on-Thames as a body has been found in the search for a teenager who went missing in the River Thames...

The two-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Shaquil Barrett drowned in the family’s pool and was pronounced dead on Sunday after being taken...

Officers investigating an incident during which a member of rail staff was punched have released CCTV images of a suspect

Two men, aged 42 and 27, have been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences after a warrant was carried out in Glasgow.

The recent cyberattack on Capita, the UK’s largest outsourcer, has prompted the Pensions Regulator to urge hundreds of pension funds to check whether their...

A fire has broken out on Spray Street in Woolwich, South East London this morning, leaving smoke billowing for miles around

Police are appealing for the public’s help in reuniting a man with his stolen trombone in Buckinghamshire

Motorbike rider killed in A21 Pembury Collision

Family members taking on vulnerable children to receive better legal support

MOD Gibraltar contributes to the HM The King’s Coronation

The new inspector in charge of neighbourhood policing has vowed to engage with the public as his team continues the fight against serious crime...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.