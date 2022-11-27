Police have charged a man after a murder investigation was launched in Rochford on Friday

Officers were called to an address in Lesney Gardens shortly after 8.30am on 25 November following reports of an assault. On arrival, officers found a man had sustained a serious injury. Despite best efforts of the emergency services, sadly, the man died at the scene.

An investigation into the circumstances around his death was launched by Essex and Kent Serious Crime Directorate.

A 38-year-old man from Rochford has since been charged with murder and remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe said:

“We understand that this is a concerning incident for residents but please be assured that we are working quickly to determine what has happened.

“We have arrested a man who we believe was known to the victim and he remains in custody.

“Those who live in the area may notice an increased police presence over a couple of days whilst we carry out our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact us.

You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am and 9pm.

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services or you can read our 999 – helping us to help you in an emergency news article.

Alternatively, you can call us on 101.

If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.

Please quote incident 232 of 25 November when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible