Police have charged a man after a parcel containing a huge haul of cannabis was intercepted by Border Force officers at East Midlands Airport

Nottinghamshire Police officers executed a warrant at an address in Hucknall Road, Sherwood – the parcel’s destination – on Wednesday (16 November 2022).

The consignment seized at the airport, delivered from an address in Los Angeles, California, contained 153 kilograms of cannabis inside wrapped packages.

Following inquiries at the Sherwood address police arrested four suspects and recovered around £100,000 in cash.

Curtis Campbell, aged 30, of Top Valley, Nottingham, has been charged with being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of a Class B drug.

Campbell appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (19 November 2022). He was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 16 December 2022.

Detective Sergeant James Hirst, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force is determined to do everything possible, working with partners like UK Border Force, to prevent illegal drugs from hitting our streets and causing harm in our communities.

“I am pleased we have now been able to charge a suspect following our detailed inquiries who will now be appearing before the court.”

Three women arrested in connection with the investigation, aged 27, 54 and 57, have been released on conditional bail as the investigation continues.