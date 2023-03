Officers and paramedics attended an address at around 6.55pm on Tuesday 28 March following reports of a woman found unresponsive with facial injuries.

61-year-old Bernadette Rosario [pictured] from St Austell was confirmed deceased at the scene.

Michael Rowe, aged 36, of No Fixed Abode, Truro, has been charged with murder.

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Truro Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 1 April.