Police have charged a man with murder following a fatal stabbing in Hackney

Officers were called to a residential property on Mare Street, E8 at approximately 11.07pm on Friday 5 May following reports that a man had been stabbed. Officers, paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended.

On arrival, officers found a man with a stab wound. Despite treatment, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been named as Sebastian Zon, who was aged 27 and lived in Hackney. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Three arrests were made at the scene on suspicion of murder.

Zbigniew Galek, 52, of Mare Street, E8, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 9 May.

A 53-year-old woman was released on bail to a date at the end of May. A man [C] aged 43 was released with no further action.

Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime are investigating.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 8423/05May. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

