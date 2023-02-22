Police were called to an incident in Turpins Close, Clacton, shortly before 1pm yesterday, Tuesday 21 February.
Officers arrived alongside ambulance crews to find a woman in her 80s with a serious head injury.
She was taken to the hospital for treatment, but she died later. A post-mortem examination will be performed.
Detectives began investigating the incident, and a man known to the woman was arrested on suspicion of murder.
John Berry, 84, of Turpins Close, Clacton, has been charged with murder.
He is scheduled to appear in Colchester Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Thursday, February 23.
“This incident has deeply affected everyone who has had a hand in the Essex Police response,” said detective chief inspector Ant Alcock.
“I want to also take this opportunity to offer my sincere sympathy to all those affected in this case – it is simply a tragedy.”
Police have charged a man with murder in Clacton
