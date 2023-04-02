Sunday, April 2, 2023
Police have charged a man with murder in connection with an assault nearly four years ago that resulted in the death of a victim

Yesterday, the suspect was apprehended and taken into custody at Stansted Airport.

The incident occurred in the early hours of June 9, 2019, at a house on Harland Street in Ipswich, according to Suffolk Police.

A 40-year-old man was assaulted at home and suffered severe head and facial injuries as well as internal abdominal pain.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries. He passed away in 2021.

Police have been investigating since 2019, and a man was arrested yesterday at Stansted Airport.

Edgars Slavinkski, 30, of Ipswich, has been charged with murder and attempting to pervert the course of public justice.

Ipswich Magistrates remanded him in custody.

