In connection with the investigation into missing woman Madison Wright from Basildon, police have charged a man with murder.

Madison, 30, has been missing since the morning of Friday, July 22. Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate launched an investigation into her disappearance, and an arrest was made on Friday.

Officers charged a man with murder today as they continue their investigation into Madison’s disappearance.

Garry Bennett, 36, of Pitsea’s Caister Drive, has been charged with Murder. On Monday, August 1, 2022, he will appear at Southend Magistrates Court.

A body was discovered at Wat Tyler Country Park yesterday (Saturday, July 30). While officers investigate, the park and the nearby recycling centre remain closed.

The formal identification process has yet to begin, but Madison’s family has been informed and is being assisted by specialist detectives.

Police continue to urge anyone with information who has not yet contacted us to do so. We’d like to speak with anyone who saw Madison or her car – a black Vauxhall Astra with the registration EU13 JVW – between 8.30 a.m. on July 22 and July 26.

Please contact us if you have any information, CCTV, dash cam, or other footage related to this incident.

A dedicated phone line has been established, with the number 0207 1267612.

Please refer to the case number 42/197308/22.

We’ve also set up a special portal where you can report information: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020122Q20-PO1

You can notify us by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service, which is available Monday through Friday (excluding public holidays) from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To learn more about our website reporting services, go to www.essex.police.uk/digital101.

Alternatively, you can dial 101.

Always dial 999 in an emergency.