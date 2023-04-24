Police Have Charged A Suspect After Shutting Down A Cannabis Farm In A House - Uknip

Officers from the City West neighbourhood policing team discovered a large grow in Elvaston Road, Wollaton.

Around 150 cannabis plants were found growing across two bedrooms and a loft by the City West neighbourhood policing team.

The team carried out the warrant on Thursday (20 April) morning after intelligence suggested drugs were being produced inside.

As well as the discovery of the cannabis, police also found that the electricity to the property had been dangerously bypassed.

The drugs were all taken away, while the electrical equipment was dismantled and put beyond use.

Bui Van Thanh, 23, has been charged with producing a Class B drug.

Thanh, of Elvaston Road, appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday (21 April) where he was remanded into custody.

He is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 19 May 2023.

Sergeant Jordan Hinds, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Warrants like the one carried out here are a great tool for us to have at our disposal as they provide an effective means for confirming criminal activity.

“In this case, we were able to follow up intelligence we had, with this operation allowing us to shut down a large cannabis grow that might have otherwise gone undetected as a result.

“Nottinghamshire Police take all reports of cannabis production very seriously because of the dangerous fire risk they can pose to communities, as well as the links to wider criminality too.”