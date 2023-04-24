Monday, April 24, 2023
Monday, April 24, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police have charged a suspect after shutting down a cannabis farm in a house

Police have charged a suspect after shutting down a cannabis farm in a house

by uknip247

Officers from the City West neighbourhood policing team discovered a large grow in Elvaston Road, Wollaton.

Around 150 cannabis plants were found growing across two bedrooms and a loft by the City West neighbourhood policing team.

The team carried out the warrant on Thursday (20 April) morning after intelligence suggested drugs were being produced inside.

As well as the discovery of the cannabis, police also found that the electricity to the property had been dangerously bypassed.

Police Have Charged A Suspect After Shutting Down A Cannabis Farm In A House - Uknip

The drugs were all taken away, while the electrical equipment was dismantled and put beyond use.

Bui Van Thanh, 23, has been charged with producing a Class B drug.

Thanh, of Elvaston Road, appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday (21 April) where he was remanded into custody.

He is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 19 May 2023.

Sergeant Jordan Hinds, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Warrants like the one carried out here are a great tool for us to have at our disposal as they provide an effective means for confirming criminal activity.

“In this case, we were able to follow up intelligence we had, with this operation allowing us to shut down a large cannabis grow that might have otherwise gone undetected as a result.

“Nottinghamshire Police take all reports of cannabis production very seriously because of the dangerous fire risk they can pose to communities, as well as the links to wider criminality too.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A prolific burglar was caught after a stop and search uncovered car keys he’d taken during a series of burglaries

A former police officer has been found guilty of five counts of sexual assault and 15 counts of misconduct in a public office

Do you know the two people featured in the images

Social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will remain under house arrest for another 30 days

A Portsmouth woman has been sentenced for multiple high value thefts in the Lymington area in January and February earlier this year

A woman who stabbed an elderly woman at a house in Knutsford has been jailed

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man his 70’s was assaulted by two teenage boys

Two men have been jailed for drug offences after an incident in Aylesbury

A 42-year-old man has been jailed after he tried to pull a young woman into the path of an oncoming tube train at King’s...

A man who threatened another man with a knife whilst in a car has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison

A man who took a Sheffield father’s car and used it to run over and kill him has been jailed for life

A 21-year-old man who was found carrying a firearm, drugs and significant amounts of cash has been jailed for nearly nine years

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.