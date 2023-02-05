Police have charged a suspect in connection with a series of house and commercial burglaries and a shop robbery

Some of the charges relate to investigations into reported burglaries at two flats in the city centre and a house in Dunkirk, between 20 and 28 January 2023.

Stolen items included a gaming console, laptops, iPads, an iPhone, speaker, AirPods, a bicycle, a safe containing cash and a bank card.

Officers have also carried out inquiries after a laptop, Kindle, speaker, and harmonica were reportedly stolen after an offender gained entry to an office at the National Justice Museum, High Pavement, Nottingham, on 18 January 2023.

During another incident, on 20 January 2023, an employee’s rucksack was stolen after an intruder entered an office at the Waitrose store in Milton Street, Nottingham.

Investigations have also been conducted after a security guard was allegedly pushed and threatened by a man who stole two bottles of spirits from the Tesco store in Carlton Hill, Carlton, on 6 January 2023.

A suspect was detained by patrolling officers in Nottingham city centre on Friday night (3 February 2023).

Paul Mcintosh, aged 41, of no fixed address, has now been charged with five counts of burglary and one count of robbery.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday 5 February 2023).

Detective Sergeant James Hirst, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a significant development in our investigation into these despicable crimes which have had a detrimental impact on residents and businesses.

“While our inquiries remain ongoing, I hope our diligent work to seek justice for these victims shows how seriously Nottinghamshire Police treats reports of this nature and people can be reassured we will continue to work hard to bring offenders in our communities to account.”