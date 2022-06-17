Lancashire Police officers executed a number of warrants earlier this week as part of Operation Superior, following reports of drug dealing in the area, including heroin and crack cocaine.

Police raided 20 properties between Tuesday and Thursday, seizing suspected Class A drugs, cash, mobile phones, and weapons.

“This week’s arrests and subsequent charges are part of the proactive work we are carrying out to tackle suspected drug dealing in and around Preston,” said Det Ch Insp Zoe Russo of Preston Police.”

Organized crime destroys communities and the lives of those who use drugs as well as those who are frequently coerced into dealing them.”

The gangs that run these lines exploit young and vulnerable people to do their dirty work for them, and we must put a stop to it.

“Our efforts to dismantle organised criminal gangs and bring them to justice will continue on a daily basis, and I would encourage anyone with information about such activity to come forward so that we can find those responsible and bring them to justice.”

If you have any concerns about drug dealing in your area, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or Lancashire Police on 101. If a crime is taking place, always dial 999.

You can also report a crime online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

Police have arrested and charged the following individuals:

Haq Nawaz, 28, of Robin Hey, Leyland, has been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin, both Class A controlled substances.

Dil Nawaz, 26, of Scotforth Road, Preston, has been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin, both Class A controlled substances.

Asim Nawaz, 22, of Eaves Lane, Chorley, has been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin, both Class A controlled substances.

Louis Brown, 31, of Longley Close, Fulwood, has been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin, both Class A controlled substances.

Sohail Ahmed Dad, 25, of Fishwick Parade, Preston, has been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin, both Class A controlled substances.

Kian Makinson, 20, of Grizedale Crescent, Preston, has been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin, both Class A controlled substances.

Hasan Saeed, 24, of New Hall Lane, Preston, has been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin, both Class A controlled substances.

Elliot Slater, 23, of Burnslack Road, Ribbleton, has been charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug, cocaine, and heroin, as well as possessing a Class B controlled drug, cannabis / cannabis resin.

Christopher Edgington, 25, of Derby Square, Preston, has been charged with conspiracy to supply a class A controlled drug, cocaine, and heroin, as well as possession of a Class B controlled drug, cannabis / cannabis resin.

Lee Davies, 45, of Pope Lane, Ribbleton, has been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin, both Class A controlled substances.

David Cartwright, 49, of Grizedale Crescent, Ribbleton, has been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin, both Class A controlled substances.

Zain Hussain, 18, Hawthorn Road, Ribbleton, has been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin, as well as possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He was also charged with possessing with intent to supply a Class A controlled substance, Crack Cocaine.

Daniel Gould, 18, of Preston’s Cemetery Road, has been charged with conspiracy to supply the Class A controlled substance cocaine and heroin.

Callum Cowperthwaite, 18, of Geoffrey Street, Preston, has been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin, both Class A controlled substances.

A Preston 16-year-old boy was charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled substance, cocaine and heroin.

This week, they all appeared in Preston Magistrates’ Court.