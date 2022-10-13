Officers launched an operation at the start of September after concerns were raised about sexual services being advertised online.

As part of the operation we initially executed a search warrant at a property in Blackburn and that led to further searches and arrests at properties in Accrington, St Helens, Hertfordshire and London. A number of women have been safeguarded and mobile phones were seized for analysis.

On Tuesday (October 11), a 47-year-old man from Accrington, was arrested on suspicion of keeping a brothel.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Hongli YI, 47, of Whalley Road, Accrington, was charged with controlling prostitution. He before Blackburn magistrates yesterday morning and was remanded back into custody.

Previous charged with human trafficking and controlling prostitution and remanded into custody.

Wanchun ZANG of no fixed address.

Xinghai ZHOU of Etchingham Road, London.

Yi Chen CHENG of no fixed address.

Shi Guang ZHONG of St Bees Close, St Helens.

Philip KEE of Haseldine Road, London Colney, St. Albans, Hertfordshire.

Li Neng LEONG of Haseldine Road, London Colney, St. Albans, Hertfordshire.