Monday, March 27, 2023
Monday, March 27, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police have charged two men with the murder of Jack Howes

Police have charged two men with the murder of Jack Howes

by uknip247

Robert Wattam, aged 23 of Broughton, and Kian Feve, aged 21 of Scunthorpe, have been charged with murder following the death of Jack Howes. Both have been remanded into custody to appear at Grimsby Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday 27 March).

Wattam has also been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs, possession of class A drugs and possession of class B drugs.

Feve has also been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Darren Watson, aged 28 of Scunthorpe has been charged with assisting an offender, possession of class A drugs and possession of  class B drugs. He has been remanded into custody to appear at Grimsby Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday 27 March).

In the early hours of Monday 20 March, officers were called to reports of an altercation on Macaulay Way, Scunthorpe and upon attending discovered that a man had sustained stab wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment where he sadly died from his injuries.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police in Sussex are concerned for the welfare of Richard, 58, who has been reported missing

Have you seen missing Klaudia?

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Sagal Mohamuud Hassan

First 2023/24 Cost of Living Payment dates announced

Flags are flying at half-mast following the sudden death of a firefighter

Deal Or No Deal is set to return to screens with Stephen Mulhern on hosting duties

Kaitlyn, 15 is #missing from #Manchester

Perpetrators of anti-social behaviour will face swift and visible justice, with nitrous oxide banned and police given more powers to test for drugs on...

Detectives in Doncaster are appealing for information following a reported rape

Fire crews called to tackle a blaze at the deluxe waterfront apartments Riverlight Quay in Battersea

A girl has been rushed to the hospital following a reported dog attack involving a pack of four animals

A body was discovered during the search for a missing Hastings man

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More