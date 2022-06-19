Officers were called to The Cross Keys pub, in Byard Lane, Lace Market, after receiving reports of violent disorder involving football fans.

It was reported that a group of Leicester City supporters started throwing bottles and street furniture after getting into a dispute with Nottingham Forest fans who were inside the pub.

The incident happened on 6 February 2022 at around 3.15pm – in the lead up to the FA Cup clash between the East Midlands rivals at the City Ground later that day.

After reviewing CCTV footage from the area, Nottinghamshire Police has now charged two suspects in connection with the incident.

Craig Flint, of Silver Street, Leicestershire, and Gary Franks, of Amanda Road, Leicester, have been charged with violent disorder.

Flint, 41, and Franks, 52, are both due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 7 July 2022.

Investigator Victoria Batterham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This incident took place in the middle of the day and in a busy part of the city centre where young children could’ve been present at the time.

“Nottinghamshire Police takes all reports of violence extremely seriously and will never tolerate any incidents of this nature taking place anywhere across our county.

“We have now charged two suspects in connection with this case but our investigation is still very much ongoing and we’re in the process of tracking down anyone who might have been involved in this disturbance.

“With this in mind, we’d ask that anyone who has any information that could assist us with our enquiries gets in touch with the police by calling 101, quoting incident 182 of 6 February 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”