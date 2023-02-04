Police have charged two teenagers following a fight near a college

On Thursday (2 February 2023), emergency services were called to Canal

Street in Nottingham shortly after 11.30 a.m., following reports of an

altercation involving a small group of youths near the front entrance of

Nottingham College.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre with a knife wound

and was later released.

Two more men were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Detectives working on the case have charged two people as their inquiries

continue.

Ayo Ajayi, 18, of Osman Close, The Meadows, and a 17-year-old boy who

cannot be identified for legal reasons have been charged with affray and

possessing a bladed/sharply pointed article.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear today in Nottingham Magistrates’

Court (Saturday 4 February 2023).

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of affray is still being

held.

“Preventing and reducing incidents of knife crime and violence in our

communities is an issue the force treats as an absolute priority and with

the utmost seriousness,” said Detective Sergeant Steve Dalby of

Nottinghamshire Police.

“While two people have now been charged in connection with this incident,

our investigation is still ongoing, and we are still interested in hearing

from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and has information

that could help us with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101

and reference incident 252 of 2 February 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously

on 0800 555 111.