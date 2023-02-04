Police have charged two teenagers following a fight near a college

On Thursday (2 February 2023), emergency services were called to Canal
Street in Nottingham shortly after 11.30 a.m., following reports of an
altercation involving a small group of youths near the front entrance of
Nottingham College.
A 16-year-old boy was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre with a knife wound
and was later released.
Two more men were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Detectives working on the case have charged two people as their inquiries
continue.
Ayo Ajayi, 18, of Osman Close, The Meadows, and a 17-year-old boy who
cannot be identified for legal reasons have been charged with affray and
possessing a bladed/sharply pointed article.
Both suspects are scheduled to appear today in Nottingham Magistrates’
Court (Saturday 4 February 2023).
A 16-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of affray is still being
held.
“Preventing and reducing incidents of knife crime and violence in our
communities is an issue the force treats as an absolute priority and with
the utmost seriousness,” said Detective Sergeant Steve Dalby of
Nottinghamshire Police.
“While two people have now been charged in connection with this incident,
our investigation is still ongoing, and we are still interested in hearing
from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and has information
that could help us with our inquiries.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101
and reference incident 252 of 2 February 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously
on 0800 555 111.