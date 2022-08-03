Police have closed Southsea Road following reports of a person falling from a window.

A number of South Central Ambulance Service paramedics were also present and provided life-saving treatment to the casualty on the scene.

According to a local shopkeeper, the person suffered life-changing injuries in the fall: “He had been told someone had fallen from a roof and they had suffered serious injuries.”

Officers investigating the incident have shut down St Paul’s Road between Elm Grove and St Paul’s Square.

Please avoid the area to allow emergency vehicles access; the road will most likely be closed for some time while police investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

More to follow