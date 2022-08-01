A teenager has died as a result of a collision in Stalham today, according to police.

The incident happened shortly before 4.30pm today (Sunday 31 July 2022) on the A149 in Stalham, between Stepping Stone Lane and Old Market Road, when a silver Lexus SUV was involved in a collision with two pedestrians.

Sadly, one of the pedestrians, a woman aged in her late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second pedestrian, a 16-year-old girl, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with a serious arm injury. She remains in hospital.

The silver Lexus SUV failed to stop at the scene of the collision and continued along the A149 until it collided with a road sign near Tesco supermarket.

The driver of the silver Lexus SUV suffered minor injuries and was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. He has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning. He remains in custody.

The A149 was closed while emergency services dealt with the collisions and scene investigations are being carried out. The road remains closed.

Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses, any motorists with dash cam footage and anybody who witnessed the manner of driving of the silver Lexus SUV or observed the vehicle in the Stalham area before the collision. They’re particularly keen to speak to a man and a woman in a Land Rover Discovery who are believed to have stopped at the scene immediately after the collision.

Anybody with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 360 of Sunday 31 July 2022. They can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk