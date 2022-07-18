Emergency services were dispatched to the seaside town near Sandown Pier shortly before 5 p.m. this afternoon (Monday).

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance was called in and landed on the beach. Coastguard Rescue 175 was also dispatched, along with paramedics from the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service and Bembridge and Ventnor Coastguards.

Lifeguards and police officers from the surrounding area also responded to reports, the male was seen in distress to the west of the pier before being rescued on a paddleboard. CPR was started on the beach.

Despite everyone’s best efforts, the man’s life could not be saved, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was pulled unresponsive from the sea and has since died, according to Hampshire Constabulary.

Officers are still on the scene as the circumstances of the death are investigated.