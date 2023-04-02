Police have confirmed that an aggravated burglary in Greenford on Friday night is linked to a series of incidents in west and north-west London

The circumstances in each incident were similar: a group of masked men forced entry into residential addresses and either threatened or sprayed occupants with a corrosive substance before fleeing.

The suspects have been described as being dressed in dark clothing and wearing balaclavas and gloves. They are thought to have fled in a dark vehicle.

A detective team is working around the clock to identify the group.

Police were called around 23:14 on Wednesday, March 29th, in response to reports of an aggravated burglary at a residential address on Highfield Avenue, NW11.

Four men were said to have forced their way into the house before threatening the resident with a knife. An unknown substance was thrown at the victim, a woman in her forties.

It is currently unknown whether any items were taken.��A short time later, at around 23:40 police were alerted to an incident in Flamsted Avenue, Harrow. Four men forced their way into a house and stole a large amount of jewellery. There were no reported injuries.

Police were called to a house in Lady Margaret Road, Southall, at 22:56 on Thursday, 30 March, for reports of an aggravated burglary.

Officers arrived to find four men armed with a knife and a screwdriver breaking into the property. They sprayed a corrosive liquid into the face of a man who was present at the address before stealing a safe containing cash and jewellery.

The man, in his 70s, was taken to hospital with facial injuries that were later determined not to be life-threatening or life-changing. The fourth incident occurred around 20:45 on Friday, 31 March, in Harrowdene Road, Harrow. Four men forced their way into a house and threatened the occupant with a liquid. Jewellery and other items were stolen before the group fled. Nobody was hurt.

The final incident occurred at 21:09 on Friday, 31 March, when police were called to Greenford Road, UB6, after a group of men were reported to have forced entry into a residential address.

Three female occupants were assaulted with a corrosive substance, one in her 60s and two in their 20s.

The victims were taken to the hospital with injuries that were later determined not to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“Local people have been rightly concerned following a number of incidents that have been reported online and on social media,” said Detective Sergeant Huss Ahmed of the North West Command Unit. Of course, we share your concern.

“We can confirm that five incidents in Harrow and Ealing are linked.”

“We advise residents to be vigilant but not alarmed – stay alert to your surroundings at night, keep doors and windows closed, and monitor any doorbell and security camera systems for any suspicious activity.”

“If you have any information, video, or images that you believe could assist us, please report them to us immediately so that we can track down and arrest those responsible.”

At this time, no arrests have been made.

For more information, dial 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD8586/30Mar.

To remain anonymous, call the Crimestoppers charity at 0800 555 111.