Police have confirmed that eight people were killed in an explosion at a Jersey apartment building

The Jersey Chief of Police, Robin Smith, said in a statement that one resident was still missing after the Saturday blast at the Haut du Mont site on Pier Road in St Helier.

“The number of islanders confirmed to have died in the blast has now risen to eight,” it said. “We believe there is still one unaccounted-for resident.” The families have been made aware of this announcement before the public and media, as has been our practice throughout, and are being supported by our specially trained family liaison officers.

“I am confident that islanders will continue to join me in sending our condolences to the victims, their families, and friends in this tragic incident for our island and community.”

On Tuesday, police confirmed that the number of people killed in the incident had increased from five to seven, and identified the two final missing people as Ken and Jane Ralph, 72 and 71 years old, respectively.

Peter Bowler, 72, Raymond Brown, 71, Romeu and Louise De Almeida, 67 and 64, Derek and Sylvia Ellis, 61 and 73, and Billy Marsden, 63, were previously identified as missing.

Since Saturday, emergency services have been searching the St Helier blast site, and they confirmed earlier this week that they were no longer looking for survivors.