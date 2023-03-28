Police have confirmed that two people sadly died in a collision on the A414 near to Chelmsford

Tuesday, March 28, 2023
by uknip247
Officers from Essex Police were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A414 on the westbound carriageway between Chelmsford and Harlow, at Cooksmill Green, shortly before 8.25pm on Saturday 25 March.

Despite the best efforts of all emergency services, two people – who were both travelling in a silver Nissan Juke – have sadly died.

Their families are being supported by our officers.

A third person, a man, was travelling in the second car. He sustained serious injuries to his torso and legs. His injuries are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Police have spoken to a number of people who witnessed the incident, and we thank them for that.

Officers continue to appeal for anyone with dashcam footage of the incident or the moments and minutes leading up to it to come forward.

You can let them have it by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

Alternatively, you can call us on 101.

Please cite incident 1225 of 25 March.

