Police have confirmed the identity of two women and a man who died following a fire at the New County Hotel

They have been named as sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg aged 44, and Sharon McLean aged 47, both from Aberdeen, and Keith Russell, aged 38, originally from Edinburgh.
Donna’s dog, Joey, a three-year-old King Charles spaniel, also died.
Mr Russell’s family has released a statement: “Keith was a loving father and loved by all his family. He will be greatly missed.”
The incident happened just after  5am on Monday, 2 January 2023, at the hotel on County Place in the town.

 

 

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of those who died as well as the many people affected by this incident.
“A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
“I would like to again thank all the emergency services and partner agencies involved as well as the local community for their patience while enquiries are carried out.”

