At 6.10 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, police were called to St Ann’s Road in response to reports of a car colliding with a group of pedestrians.

Officers are on the scene, as are the London Ambulance Service and an air ambulance.

It is believed that five people were injured and were treated by emergency personnel. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing at this point.

Police have detained the car’s driver, who is believed to be in his 60s. Officers are looking into the situation.

This is not being treated as a terrorist incident.