Police have evacuated Westminster Bridge after a man threatened to harm himself

“Emergency services are on the scene.”

The Metropolitan Police have closed Westminster Bridge this evening after officers were alerted to a man threatening to harm himself on the bridge.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, and the crossing is still closed at both ends.

People gathered behind the cordon at the bridge’s entrance, while uniformed officers gathered to one side in the distance.

The incident is still ongoing.

Anyone in need of assistance should dial 116 123 or go to Samaritans.org.