Police Have Foiled A Cannabis Factory In Beeston After A Tip-Off From A Member Of The Public - Uknip

Residents were concerned about the activity coming from a property in Dunsmore Close, with two men leaving the address with black bags believed to be filled with cannabis. They contacted the police who turned up and uncovered the cannabis grow.

In total, there was around 100 plants in the kitchen area and the living room. There was also cannabis which had been cropped ready for sale in the upstairs bedrooms.

The plants have now been removed from the property and being destroyed. Police are currently investigating the incident.

Neighbourhood Inspector Mike Ebbins, who covers the Beeston area, said: “This is an excellent example of the community providing us with intelligence and us acting upon it.

“Cannabis grows are a blight on communities and are a fire hazard to neighbouring properties. Criminals who attempt to make money from cultivating or selling cannabis can expect a visit from us, like we did on Monday.

“Drug dealing is a local crime priority in Broxtowe and we rely on the information provided by the public to take action.

“I would encourage anyone with information about cannabis grows happening in your local community please feel free to call us on 101.”